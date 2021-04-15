CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 11,995 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,585,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.90 on Thursday, hitting $213.10. 4,327,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of -443.95 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.