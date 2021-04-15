Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Crown has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Crown has a market cap of $4.15 million and $22,568.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,651.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $823.98 or 0.01315182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.17 or 0.00541358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00062653 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001919 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004137 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,995,668 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

