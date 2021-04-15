CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CSX traded as high as $99.33 and last traded at $99.07, with a volume of 9995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.36.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

