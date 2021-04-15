CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

EVD has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

ETR EVD opened at €51.28 ($60.33) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.18. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 12 month high of €59.20 ($69.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.95.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

