CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CURI has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

