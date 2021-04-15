CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock remained flat at $$22.83 during trading hours on Thursday. 28,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,876. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.