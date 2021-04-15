CVA Family Office LLC Has $33.50 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 151.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,841 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $33,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.48. 48,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,961. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84.

