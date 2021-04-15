CVA Family Office LLC Has $361,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

