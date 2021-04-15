CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.10.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.63. 105,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,541. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $322.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day moving average of $277.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

