CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Truist

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective raised by Truist from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVS. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.