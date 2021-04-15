CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Up 88.6% in March

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,400 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the March 15th total of 530,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,004.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CyberAgent in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

CYAGF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. 548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 1.37%.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

