Cypress Capital Group Buys 403 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,965. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.69. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

