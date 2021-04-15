Cypress Capital Group Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 294,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,037,885. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.