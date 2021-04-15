Cypress Capital Group Increases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,601,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after acquiring an additional 476,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.19. 14,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,110. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.