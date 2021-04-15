Cypress Capital Group Purchases 8,909 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.57. 23,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

