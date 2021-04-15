Cypress Capital Group Purchases New Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,000. Dover makes up approximately 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $141.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.