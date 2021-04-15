DA Davidson Comments on UFP Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.51. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $81.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 67.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

