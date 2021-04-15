Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $90.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 530.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26. Daimler has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Further Reading: Candlestick

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit