Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $90.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 530.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26. Daimler has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.