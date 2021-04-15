David E. Shaw Sells 45,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $3,522,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $78.36. 499,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,455. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

