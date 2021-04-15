Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF remained flat at $$11.04 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

