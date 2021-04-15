Decentral Games (DG) Price Tops $424.35

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $88.23 million and $2.44 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $424.35 or 0.00673736 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00069802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00270757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.24 or 0.00741831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,990.61 or 1.00009646 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023231 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.00863766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

