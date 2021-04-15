DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.61 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $42.61 million and $2.04 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00270358 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.