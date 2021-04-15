Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DROOF opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $4.30.
Deliveroo Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.