Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DROOF opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit