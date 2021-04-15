Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $420.00 at Barclays

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 851,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,340,941. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.