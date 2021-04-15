Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DENN. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,418.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 383,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

