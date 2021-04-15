Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 482 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $75,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

