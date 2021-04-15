Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,578 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 158,216 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.67% of Perficient worth $73,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

