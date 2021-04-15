Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $71.95 Million Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.89% of Addus HomeCare worth $71,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

