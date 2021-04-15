Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.79 Million Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.81% of Trinseo worth $74,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Insiders have sold a total of 79,844 shares of company stock worth $5,167,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

