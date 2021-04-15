Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,419 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $72,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after buying an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $138.72 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

