Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,317 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.39% of Cavco Industries worth $70,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $223.10 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $115.47 and a one year high of $242.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

