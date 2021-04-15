DNB Markets Lowers DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. DNB Markets currently has $6.60 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.56.

Get DHT alerts:

NYSE DHT opened at $5.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 172.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 226.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 106,084 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.