Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down to $48.46

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.46, but opened at $47.22. Docebo shares last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCBO. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,166,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,294,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,961,000.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

