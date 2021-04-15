Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) & Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Critical Contrast

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Farmland Partners and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 18.80% 3.39% 0.94% Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Farmland Partners and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.29%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $14.54, indicating a potential upside of 31.54%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmland Partners and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $53.56 million 7.22 $13.89 million $0.13 96.46 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Farmland Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and United States of America. The company was founded on July 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

