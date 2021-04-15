Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.78.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

