Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) versus RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Head to Head Contrast

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 4.60% 0.89% 0.48% RLJ Lodging Trust -38.79% -10.73% -4.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 7.90 $7.21 million $1.20 17.77 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.57 billion 1.66 $127.84 million $2.03 7.77

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Easterly Government Properties and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63 RLJ Lodging Trust 1 5 6 0 2.42

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus price target of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 19.94%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $13.14, suggesting a potential downside of 16.75%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

