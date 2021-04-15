Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 988.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit