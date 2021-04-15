Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $146.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.