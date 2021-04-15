Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $146.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit