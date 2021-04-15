Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $240,913,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,708,000 after acquiring an additional 128,836 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,681,566 shares of company stock worth $827,334,361. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.