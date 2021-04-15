Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $78,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.