eBoost Market Cap Reaches $13.99 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $13.99 million and approximately $3,090.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.63 or 0.00457014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000885 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

