Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Trimmed by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $325,095,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after acquiring an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 340,782 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $218.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $168.56 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.