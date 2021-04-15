Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 100,000 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marchex by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

