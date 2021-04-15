Edward H. Frank Acquires 222 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Edward H. Frank acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $11,712.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $515,887.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of MRVL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.74. 768,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,925,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
