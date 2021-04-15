Edward H. Frank Acquires 222 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Edward H. Frank acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $11,712.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $515,887.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.74. 768,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,925,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

