El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 1,294,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,653.0 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $$3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.