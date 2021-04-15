El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 1,294,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,653.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $$3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

