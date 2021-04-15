Ellipsis (EPS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.61 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $192.79 million and approximately $39.61 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00005146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00067928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00736832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00088819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.70 or 0.05917615 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 248,119,259 coins and its circulating supply is 58,932,534 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

