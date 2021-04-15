ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.27 ($15.61).

ZIL2 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ETR ZIL2 traded up €0.52 ($0.61) on Thursday, hitting €12.88 ($15.15). 180,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €13.49 and a 200-day moving average of €12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 52 week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock has a market cap of $816.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Analyst Recommendations for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit