ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.27 ($15.61).

ZIL2 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ETR ZIL2 traded up €0.52 ($0.61) on Thursday, hitting €12.88 ($15.15). 180,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €13.49 and a 200-day moving average of €12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 52 week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock has a market cap of $816.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

