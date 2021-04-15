Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Embraer fourth quarter of 2020 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It continues to witness a modest demand for E-jets. As of Dec 31, 2020, Embraer’s E-Jets E2 have 146 orders in backlog and 29 aircraft have already been delivered to customers worldwide. Embraer’s main ongoing project in the Commercial Aviation business unit is the development of the E175-E2. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, extensive traffic disruption affected Embraer’s customer’s operations in 2020. Embraer expects that traffic disruption and decreased demand affecting will continue to affect global customers demand and may continue to affect its deliveries in 2021. As a result of COVID-19 and its impacts over the commercial aviation industry, credit agencies have downgraded the stock’s credit rating.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ERJ. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.76.

NYSE ERJ opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. Embraer has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

