Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce sales of $375.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.00 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $289.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.50 million.

Shares of ECPG opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 14,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

