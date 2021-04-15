Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.83. 919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. Entegris has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

